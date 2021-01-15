Coastal Medical Training Institute offers entry level certification

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Students across the state are being offered an opportunity to get a head start on their careers in the dental field through a six-week program.
Students 16 and older can become nationally certified multi-skilled dental assistants before leaving high school through the Coastal Medical Training Institute.
“What they’re going to learn is the basics of all aspects to get into any field of dentistry,” said institute CEO Toni Waldron. “If they wanted to go into pediatrics or oral surgery, you can go into orthodontics. I have a lot of students that are interested in working with braces.”
The six-week course provides students with all essential subject matter in the field of dentistry and allows each student to work on lessons from home at their convenience.
“You can go into any area of dentistry as an entry level dental assistant,” Waldron said. “And they will also have their national certification as well, so it does include that.”
Program leaders say these courses are a great first step for those looking for a career in dentistry.
“It does open doors, and a lot of times, in today’s economy, sometimes people just don’t have the means to be able to go straight to college,” Waldron said. “So, they’ll use this as a stepping stone.”
The Institute also offers EKG Technician and Phlebotomy Technician courses.
The next available course dates are Feb. 15 through March 26.
