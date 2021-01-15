City of Hattiesburg prepares for MLK Day of Service

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg will celebrate its annual MLK Day of Service with a drive-thru mask and hand sanitizer distribution event and #IServedHBURG challenge.
Free cloth masks and hand sanitizer will be given out on Monday, Jan. 18 at Hawkins Elementary on 526 Forrest St., from 9 a.m. until noon. Participants are asked to enter by way of Green Street.
The items were provided by the Forrest County Emergency Management District.
“Dr. Martin Luther King once stated, ‘Life’s most persistent and urgent question is - What are you doing for others?’ And, during a season of great strife and political turbulence, picking up the opportunity to serve our neighbors can and will have a great impact,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker.
“In the past, we’ve celebrated the spirit of service exemplified through Dr. King’s life by hosting several project sites all across the community,” said Barker. “This year, we’re shifting focus to continue our efforts in making sure our vulnerable continue to be protected through our response to this pandemic.”
Along with the drive-thru event, Barker is issuing a challenge to citizens to take part in some kind of service on Monday.
“While we aren’t encouraging large gatherings, many service opportunities still exist and can be done with your own family - like picking up litter, beautification efforts in your own neighborhood, writing notes of gratitude to our health care workers and first responders or picking up a DIY Card Kit from one of the many Little Free Libraries to send to a nursing home,” Barker said. “Collectively, even with small actions, we can make a big impact on those around us.”
Citizens who took part in acts of service are encouraged to share on social media with the hashtag, #IServedHBURG, in hopes to influence others to do the same.
In addition to the drive-thru event and challenge, the Hattiesburg Community Arts Center is packing free DIY Card Kits that will be available in several Little Free Libraries around Hattiesburg.
The cards can be used to share messages of hope and goodwill for nursing home residents.
Below are the locations where the DIY Card Kits will be available:
- Community Arts Center (North Main Street)
- Town Square Park
- Hawkins Elementary
- Woodley Elementary
- Earl Travillion
- City Hall
- Thames Elementary
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.