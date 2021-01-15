CCH hosts drive-thru COVID vaccine clinic for eligible residents

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozes of people 65 and older, or with pre-existing health conditions, got COVID-19 vaccines Friday during a drive-thru clinic in Covington County.
Covington County Hospital hosted the clinic in Collins.
The hospital had 350 doses of the Moderna vaccine from the Mississippi State Department of Health to administer, on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The clinic began at 8 a.m.
Covington County Hospital marketing director Clancy Sanford said the first person to get their shot got in line at 4 a.m.
All of those vaccinated Friday will get a second dose in four weeks.
“These (350 doses) were part of our initial 2,700 doses that we had to give out and they’re the last we have until we get another shipment in, in mid-February, so we’re trying to get in as many people as possible,” said Sanford.
“We haven’t completely ironed out all the details on [administering second doses], whether or not these people will go to our clinics for their second dose, or whether we’ll do something like this again, but they are receiving a card with the date of their next dose and we will be getting in contact with them because we have their phone numbers and other contact information.”
Sanford says the other 2,400 doses have either already been administered or are scheduled to be administered to eligible patients through the hospital’s eight health clinics.
