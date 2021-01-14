WCU School of Education offers STEM endorsement

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The School of Education at William Carey University is now approved for a new endorsement in STEM.
Assistant Professor and Chair of Curriculum and Instruction Katie Tonore said the course is for certain categories of students. The first is undergraduate students.
“If they would like to get a STEM endorsement, they can take the four classes over the course of their two-year program,” Tonore said.
Tonore said this endorsement can help teachers with licensure renewal, or to receive a master’s degree in elementary or secondary education.
“If you are already a practicing teacher and you want to integrate some STEM into your classroom, this is the perfect endorsement to get,” Tonore said.
Former William Carey University Education student and current computer science teacher at Pass Christian Middle School Brandon Warden agreed.
“This endorsement is gonna be great for the State of Mississippi, because it’s going to allow students to go to William Carey and experience this STEM field and have teachers leave William Carey to bring those STEM qualities to our students of South Mississippi,” Warden said.
Warden said the pandemic is showing all of us the importance of science, technology, engineering and math.
“STEM right now is so important, especially as we face pandemics, such as COVID-19, because it’s truly the science and the technology and all of these elements combined to combat and create vaccines and help not only current problems but future problems that we may face,” Warden said.
Torone said the WCU School of Education is recruiting students and teachers who could become the next educators and leaders of STEM.
