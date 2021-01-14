USM returns home to battle Middle Tennessee

“Our problem is we’re not getting enough shots and we’re not getting enough shots because we’re turning the basketball over too much,” Ladner said. “Our defense has played well, we’ve rebounded the ball well but we’re having to be perfect on defense. We’re not far away, we’ve gone toe-to-toe with two of the better teams in the league. Disappointed that we’re not at least 2-2 but we clean a few things up, if everybody – starting with the head coach – can do just a little bit more I feel like we’ll be where we need to be come tournament time.”