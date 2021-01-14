Mississippi National Guard activated for presidential inauguration

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi National Guard is preparing to send service members to Washington, D.C. to provide additional security for President-elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration on Wednesday, January 20.
This comes after Capitol Hill was attacked by pro-Trump supporters on Wednesday, January 6. The deadly riots led to the deaths of five people.
MSNG officials said their mission is to provide support for law enforcement and maintain a safe and secure environment in D.C. as President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden make the transition of authority, although President Trump will not be attending the inauguration.
This announcement also comes a day after two top state Democratic lawmakers called on Gov. Tate Reeves to send the Mississippi National Guard to D.C. to help secure the inauguration.
The leaders pointed out that Gov. Reeves sent 400 national guard members to the nation’s capital in June 2020, at the behest of the federal government in response to “protesters lawfully (marching) on the city protesting the killing of George Floyd.”
The governor’s Press Secretary, Bailey Martin, responded to the legislators’ request stating, “The governor told the Mississippi National Guard to send troops if necessary even before the riots at the Capitol last week. Certainly, nothing has changed. There is no finer security force than the Mississippi National Guard, and they are always ready to assist national security if called upon.”
MSNG will be part of a larger force of National Guard Soldiers from various states activated to provide additional security in D.C.
“The MSNG remains vigilant and ready to respond in support of our local, state, and national communities. Our troops are trained to protect life, preserve property and ensure the integrity of a peaceful transition during the 59th Presidential Inauguration,” Lt. Col. Deidre D. Smith stated in the press release.
