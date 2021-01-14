MHP: One killed in Lamar County crash

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One person was killed when two vehicles collided on a highway near Sumrall on Wednesday evening.
Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J spokesman Sgt. Travis Luck confirmed the deadly crash happened on State Route 44 near Foster Road in Lamar County.
Luck said the crash was reported around 4:20 p.m. after a Nissan Altima hit a gas truck that was turning left onto the highway from Foster Road.
Luck said the driver of the Nissan died at the scene.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation sent an alert about the crash just before 5:30 p.m. saying traffic in the area would be impacted for about an hour.
The crash remains under investigation.
