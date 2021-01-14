Local health expert breaks down how COVID-19 vaccine works

“With these vaccines, what we have trained our body to do is to just make antibodies against a tiny little part of this virus,” said Dr. Rambod Rouhbakhsh, with Hattiesburg Clinic and Forrest General Hospital. “It’s a distinct enough part of the virus that makes it unique to this virus, and that’s basically it. We have essentially trained our body to be a very precise instrument of defense against this virus by having it recognize it very, very quickly.”