Laurel church launches addiction recovery program

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Pine Belt church is launching a new addiction recovery program. Celebrate Recovery is hosted by The Rock Church in Laurel.
Officials tell WDAM it is a Christ-centered, Bible-based 12-step recovery program. They say it’s for anyone struggling with any type of ‘hurt, habit or hang-up,’ including addiction, abuse or loss.
Program administrators detail the reason they’re starting Celebrate Recovery and the different problems it aims to help with.
”In Jones County, there’s a big need for it as far as hurts, habits, hang-ups and addictions, just the chaos in life right now that’s going on in this world that we see, in the United States alone. It’s something that we can offer just to help somebody out during their everyday life,” said James Drury, Celebrate Recovery administrator. “It’s not just for drugs and alcohol. If you had a bad day, a rough day. What’s going on? Just life? It’s all about life, and we’re just here to help encourage, uplift one another is what we do here.”
Celebrate Recovery launches Jan. 21st at 6:30 p.m., with check-in at 6:15 p.m.. We’re told childcare and refreshments are provided.
For more information, contact The Rock Church at 601-426-0036.
