Lady Bobcats gear up for 2021 season

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lady Bobcats last played a basketball game ten months ago.
Jones College is now just two weeks away from its season-opener against Mississippi Gulf Coast.
Though it’s an unorthodox, abbreviated 16-game schedule, Jones is just eager to get back on the court after their 2020 season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coach Missy Bilderback led the Lady Bobcats to a 24-4 record, Region 23 title and No. 8 national seed in the NJCAA Tournament.
“We’re very excited, we’ve been working really hard,” said sophomore forward Endia Holliday, a South Jones grad. “It’s just a blessing to still be here and still have the ability to play.” “Over the break, they worked really hard,” said sophomore guard Lekera Hughes, an Oak Grove grad. “I’ve never had a team that’s worked that hard over a break. And we’ve had a long break, it’s been a long time coming. We’re going to do good.”
“I think it’s allowed us to learn how to just have gratitude and be thankful for each practice and each game we get to play,” Bilderback said. “And just to have the chance to be together again and have our kids back on campus is really the main thing.”
The Lady Bobcats open the season on January 25 at Mississippi Gulf Coast.
