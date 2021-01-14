Fire heavily damages 3 apartments in Oak Grove

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A fire on Oak Grove Road left three apartments heavily damaged Tuesday night.
The call came in from the Country View apartment complex around 10:26 p.m.
It was initially believed some of the residents living there were still inside. However, according to Lamar County fire officials, everyone was able to get out without injury.
The Oak Grove Fire Department, along with volunteer fire departments from around the county, battled the blaze.
The cause for the fire has yet to be determined.
