Victims identified in deadly Jones County fire

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The victims of that deadly fire in Jones county earlier this week have been identified.
Ruth McCoy, 76, and her son Thomas McCoy, 50, died in the fire that destroyed their home on Smith Drive in the Currie community.
A 911 call came in at 11:21 p.m. Sunday but the caller did not know the address of the home, so Jones County dispatch assisted and located the address by pinging the cell phone signal of the caller.
Jones County Sheriff’s Office deputies were the first to arrive and found the single-family, wooden-framed house fully engulfed.
A deputy was injured with non-life-threatening injuries when he attempted to rescue one of the victims that he could reportedly see inside the home. However, the fire flashed as he was attempting the rescue and he was unable to continue.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.