Veterans Memorial Museum closed until further notice

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Mississippi and Jones County, the Veterans Memorial Museum in Laurel will remain closed until further notice.
According to David Bond, secretary and operations specialist at the museum, a couple of their volunteers recently tested positive. To keep all visitors and volunteers safe, the executive board of directors have decided to close. Currently, there is no set date on when the museum will reopen.
If you would like to schedule a private tour, you can call (601) 319-2902. Visitors will be required to follow all coronavirus safety regulations.
