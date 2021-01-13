Seminary cafeteria workers sent home on coronavirus quarantine

Seminary cafeteria workers sent home on coronavirus quarantine
Cafeteria workers at Seminary School went home on quarantine Tuesday after a lunchroom employee was tested for COVID-19. (Source: WDAM)
By Charles Herrington | January 12, 2021 at 9:39 PM CST - Updated January 12 at 9:39 PM

SEMINARY, Miss. (WDAM) - About a half dozen cafeteria workers at Seminary School were sent home to quarantine Tuesday.

According to Covington County School Superintendent Babette Duty, it was done as a precaution after one of the staff was tested for COVID-19.

Duty said results of that test aren’t known yet.

Other employees are now preparing meals for students.

Several weeks ago, all cafeteria employees at that same school were quarantined after a staff member tested positive for the virus.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.