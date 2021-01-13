Seminary cafeteria workers sent home on coronavirus quarantine

SEMINARY, Miss. (WDAM) - About a half dozen cafeteria workers at Seminary School were sent home to quarantine Tuesday.
According to Covington County School Superintendent Babette Duty, it was done as a precaution after one of the staff was tested for COVID-19.
Duty said results of that test aren’t known yet.
Other employees are now preparing meals for students.
Several weeks ago, all cafeteria employees at that same school were quarantined after a staff member tested positive for the virus.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.