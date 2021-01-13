Reeves: Pelosi, Democratic colleagues should reflect on own actions, not Trump’s

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said the lawmakers seeking to impeach President Donald Trump should reflect on their own actions, not those of the president.
At a press conference Tuesday, Reeves refused to answer whether Trump should resign or be impeached following the violent protests that erupted at the U.S. Capitol last week.
However, he did say that some of the Democratic leaders on Capitol Hill likely contributed to the current divisiveness in the country.
“I personally believe that the rhetoric from Speaker Pelosi and her Democratic colleagues is even more divisive and unnecessary,” he said.
“A lot of those individuals … should also be self-reflecting and thinking about where we are as a country and what role they may have played in getting us here.”
Democratic members of the House of Representatives have introduced one article of impeachment against Trump for “incitement of insurrection” in connection with the march on the Capitol last week.
Hundreds of angry Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building last Wednesday, in an effort to disrupt the certification of the Electoral College vote.
Reeves condemned the violence at the Capitol, but said he expects a peaceful transition of power.
“The president was elected to a four-year term. We are approximately seven and a half days from that term being completed... I believe we are going to have a peaceful transition of power seven days from now and at that point, we need to move on.”
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.