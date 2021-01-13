Record breaking gift presented to Mississippi’s only children’s hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A record breaking day for the state’s only children’s hospital. Even with the COVID-19 pandemic the Sanderson Farms Golf Tournament and Century Club Charities raised more than $1.4 million to support specialized health care for children in Mississippi.
Children’s Of Mississippi Hospital at the University of Mississippi Medical Center received the check Tuesday at the Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower. The donation will be used to complete the funding of the seven story tower at the hospital.
Dr. LouAnn Woodward, Vice Chancellor at UMMC said, “it really speaks to the commitment to pull this off. And to show that in fact the belief in what we’re doing and the importance of what we’re doing for the children of Mississippi does not waver when a pandemic or other challenges strike. There have been thousands of patient encounters, patient interactions, clinic visits, surgeries, imaging studies, admissions, thousands. And that is just the beginning.”
Since 2013 when Sanderson Farms became the sponsor of the event, the golf championship has raised over $11.5 million dollars for Friends of Children’s Hospital and other Mississippi charities. Some of the money raised came from the sales of face masks this year.
