1,942 new COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths reported Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 243,800.
MSDH reported 1,942 COVID-19 cases and 31 additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 243,899 cases and 5,315 deaths.
Four deaths were reported from the Pine Belt area as Jones County reported two, and Covington and Forrest counties each reported one.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the 8 Pine Belt counties, 25,056 COVID-19 cases and 517 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 2,054 cases, 71 deaths
- Forrest: 5,768 cases, 113 deaths
- Jasper: 1,622 cases, 32 deaths
- Jones: 6,038 cases, 108 deaths
- Lamar: 4,671 cases, 62 deaths
- Marion: 2,007 cases, 71 deaths
- Perry: 985 cases, 31 deaths
- Wayne: 1,911 cases, 29 deaths
MSDH also is reporting over 198,888 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
To date, more than 1.96 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
