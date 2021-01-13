Library receives grant for anti-racism books

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Library of Hattiesburg Petal and Forrest County has added a new special collection.
Over 100 books explore systematic racism, the history of white supremacy and how as a nation we can strive to create a racially equitable society. This ‘Anti-Racism Reading Shelf’ was created through a special non-matching $1000 grant from the Mississippi Humanities Council.
Sean Farrell, Director of the Hattiesburg Library, said this new section will help fight against racism.
“In every way, racism denies the principles that this country was founded on, and they’re not going to go away and they’re not going to solve themselves, so it’s incumbent on us to take a look at these issues and deal with them in a rational and well thought out way.” Farrell said, “As a librarian, reading about it, studying it and doing something about it seems to me to be a great idea.”
“Recognizing and combatting racism is one of the well imperatives for our society,” he continued, “The Library, with the books we purchased through the grant, as well as books we already had in our collection, can be a big help in that process.”
The Anti-Racism Reading Shelf is located on the second floor of the Hattiesburg Library. CloudLibrary, the library’s digital download app, also has a special shelf with anti-racism audiobooks.
Funds to support the Anti-Racism Reading Shelf program comes from the National Endowment for the Humanities and generous private donations from Mississippians.
