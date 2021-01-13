HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - If you received a furry friend as a gift during the holidays, now is a good time to start training it as January is National Train Your Dog Month.
“I think this is a good time of the year for people to really be conscientious about training their puppies especially after...normally puppies are given at the holidays,” said Alison Patrolia, CVT, SDC, Licensed Family Paws Parent Educator.
Folks over at Animal Medical Center in Hattiesburg offer obedience and behavioral training.
“We do private in-home lessons so we come to the people, come to the dogs and the puppies, one because it’s just more comfortable and we can also see how the dog and puppy interacts in that environment,” said Rayanne Spence, CPDT-KA. “So we coach the owners how to do the training, because they’re the ones that lives with the dogs and the puppies, and they need to know what to do day in and day out.”
The process typically starts with a consult and transitions to working out a training plan.
“Training really helps build that bond between the owner and the dog,” said Spence. “And, if they’re exhibiting some behaviors that we as humans don’t like, it can kind of stress that bond. They’re just being a dog, and so when we come in and help with the training, we’re helping the owners to understand, ‘Hey, these are normal dog behaviors,’ but we can help the dog to understand what it is we want as people, and it helps us to be able to better coexist in the home.”
For more information on the training programs, give Animal Medical Center a call at 601-264-5785, or visit the website.
