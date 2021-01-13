City of Hattiesburg reports 9 more employees positive for COVID-19

HATTIESBURG, Miss (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg has had another nine employees test positive for COVID-19.
Six are with the Hattiesburg Fire Department, with one each in the mass transit, public works and engineering departments.
The most recent positive test brings the city’s cases to 95 since March 2020.
All employees who are direct and indirect exposures for these cases have been notified of the positive tests and subsequent testing is also taking place.
Tests also are being scheduled for any employee who wants to be tested out of caution
