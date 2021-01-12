United Way of Southeast Mississippi kicks off 2021 $100K Payday Raffle

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – United Way of Southeast Mississippi is kicking off its 2021 United Way $100K Payday Raffle, giving the general public a chance at winning $100,000.
Tickets are on sale through March 7.
Anyone who purchases a ticket during the Early Bird period between Jan. 11 and Feb. 7 will also be entered to win an AirBnb gift card valued at $1,000.
Ticket buyers also get one free ticket when they purchase three tickets at once, quadrupling their chances of winning. The Early Bird winner will be drawn on Feb. 12, and announced on social media.
The $100,000 Grand Prize winner will be drawn at 6 p.m. on March 16, at Keg & Barrel in downtown Hattiesburg and will tentatively air live on WDAM.
Ticket holders do not have to be present to win. Last year’s winner was Matthew Hammond of Hattiesburg.
“The great thing about the United Way $100K Payday Raffle is that it’s a great opportunity for people to play for a grand prize with good odds, while also giving back to the community,” said Tracie Fowler, chief executive officer of United Way of Southeast Mississippi.
“Every ticket sold goes to benefit our partner nonprofits serving our local communities, following a devastating year for everyone. You may be playing to win, but every ticket you buy truly helps our community win, because those dollars go to helping our neighbors in need.”
On-line
Tickets can be purchased online at www.unitedwaypayday.org using a credit card until 5 p.m. on March 8. Mailed-in order forms and money must be postmarked by March 7. The community can purchase tickets in person at the following locations until 5 p.m. on Friday, March 6.
Text
United Way SEMS is offering a special text-to-buy option as another convenient and socially-distant way to purchase a ticket. Simply text PAYDAY to 91999, fill out the form, and submit your ticket purchase by 11:59 p.m. on March 7
Phone/Fax
Call (601) 545-7141 or fax a completed application to (601) 545-8872 by 4 p.m. on March 5.
Mail the completed United Way $100K Payday application from the brochure with payment to: United Way SEMS ; P.O. Box 1648; Hattiesburg, MS; 39403
All mail purchases must be postmarked by March 6.
In person:
Tickets will be available until close of business on March 5, including at the following locations:
- United Way SEMS office: 210 W. Front St. in Historic Downtown Hattiesburg
- Corner Market: Petal; Hattiesburg Midtown; Oak Grove; Bellevue
- Sunflower: Hardy St., Hattiesburg
- Anderson Design Center: Oak Grove
- Citizens Bank: Hattiesburg,
- Sumrall Community Bank: U.S. 98 west; U.S. 49 south
- Grand Bank: Westover Drive, Hattiesburg; Petal
- Hancock Whitney Bank: U.S. 98; Lincoln Road; Oak Grove; Petal; Purvis; Prentiss
- Magnolia State Bank: Oak Grove, Petal
