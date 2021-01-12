MLK memorial service/prayer breakfast to be held Monday

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A memorial service/prayer breakfast in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. will be held Monday at Morning Star Baptist Church.
The event, which is online-only, is being staged by the MLK Community Development Corporation.
“We realize that this disease is running very rapidly through our community and we’re trying to make sure we keep everyone safe,” said Rev. Jerry A. James, president of the MLK Community Development Corporation. “We don’t want to catch anything and we don’t want to give out anything.”
The 2021 celebration schedule, which had included an opening ceremony at Laurel High School, a scholarship breakfast at Sanderson Farms headquarters and a Healthy You Walk/Run, was modified because of COVID-19 concerns.
Rev. James says his organization is still finalizing the details of that virtual event.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.