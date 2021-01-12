Another cold day Tuesday; Wednesday will be warmer

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Clouds will increase again as we head through the evening and into the overnight hours ahead of a brief chance for a bit of drizzle in the morning.
Wednesday will start cloudy with temperatures around the freezing mark.
There is a 10% chance you see some morning drizzle or little sleet pellets or perhaps even a brief flurry. Any precipitation should fall before 10 a.m.
Temperatures will warm into the upper 40s and low 50s into the afternoon.
Thursday will be mild and dry with highs clouds with high temperatures in the upper 50s. That is ahead of another front that will swing through on Friday.
This one will likely be dry, but may offer the brief chance for some light rain and drizzle Friday morning. Friday afternoon highs will get back into the mid-50s.
This weekend looks dry, too with highs in the mid-50s under mostly sunny skies.
Next week, it looks like the next system will start to flex into our area on Tuesday and may stick around through Wednesday and Thursday. So far it looks like just rain for us, no severe weather and no snow.
We will continue to monitor model guidance and trends in the coming days.
