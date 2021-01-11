Bundle up for a cold and wet start to your week

PINE BELT (WDAM) - We started off Monday morning with a cold rain across the area with temperatures in the mid-30s.
The rain will stick around until lunchtime. Then, we will turn cloudy for the rest of the day.
Highs will only reach the low 40s. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s this evening. Lows overnight will be in the upper 20s.
The sun will return Tuesday, warming us up into the low 50s.
Skies will be sunny across the area Wednesday through Friday with highs warming up into the upper 50s to low 60s.
The weekend is looking good with a lot of sun and temperatures in the upper 50s.
