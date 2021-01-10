Winter mix expected overnight Sunday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Overnight expect rain and light snow with lows in the mid-30s. No accumulation is expected at this time.
During the day Monday look for a good chance for rain in the morning followed by light rain in the afternoon with highs in the lower 40s. The chance for rain is 80 percent. Mostly cloudy and cold Monday night with lows in the lower 30s.
Becoming mostly sunny and chilly on Tuesday with highs in the lower 50s. Tuesday night look for clear skies with lows in the upper 20s.
Sunny skies are expected on Wednesday with highs in the mid-50s and lows in the lower 30s.
Thursday you can expect sunny skies with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the upper 30s to around 40.
On Friday another cold front moves through the Pine Belt with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the lower to mid-30s.
Saturday looks sunny and chilly with highs in the mid-50s and lows in the lower to mid-30s. Sunny skies are expected on Sunday with highs in the lower 60s.
