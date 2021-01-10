Wanted Hattiesburg man turns himself in after hitting officer with car

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man has turned himself in to authorities Sunday after being wanted for hitting an officer with a car Friday night.
According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore, Robert Ducksworth, 26, of Hattiesburg, turned himself in and has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.
Ducksworth was wanted for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer after hitting an officer with his car following a domestic altercation that took place in the 700 block of Northhill Drive.
The officer that was struck did not have any injuries.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.