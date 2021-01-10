Officers from the Pine Belt speak about Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Travis Luck doesn’t don his Mississippi Highway Patrol uniform every day for a payday.
Instead, the sergeant with MHP’s Troop J said he is lucky to be have the opportunity to make a difference on a daily basis.
“We don’t do this job for a paycheck. ” Luck said. “We do this job because we care,”
Saturday was National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, a day to honor and support those who protect and serve.
“We do this job because we want to make a difference,” Luck said.
And making a difference is exactly what many in law enforcement try to do daily, even when having hard conversations about the job.
“A new deputy’s come on who has been on less than a year,” Forrest County Lt. Evan Henderson said. “We were talking about how he felt about starting in the profession, whether we are in the news. all about ‘defund the police.’
“We are still thought about even through the troubling times that we are going to face each and every day.. t means a lot to be nationally recognized that we are still appreciated.”
Saturday also was all about saying “thank you” to the many in uniform who put their lives on the line for their communities.
“So if you see an officer (Saturday night), just tell them ‘thank you’ for the hard work they are doing because it’s stressful enough having to deal with everyone else and not the negativity,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin.
