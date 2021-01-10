NWS gives update on incoming winter storm

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Winter weather is moving into Mississippi and the National Weather Service is working to forecast it.
“In the south here wintery weather and precip is definitely tricky,” says Senior Meteorologist Mike Edmonston.
Here’s what they are expecting for our area.
“We are looking for cloudy categorical light rain and cooler than normal temperatures. It looks like overnight lows. I’m still looking at the low down there. You may remain above freezing. Right now we are going 34 degrees. You’re going to be in that 32 to 34 range.” said Edmonston.
Here’s how you can be prepared.
“It’s always good to have you know, your tanks filled up in cars, make sure you have extra batteries for any type of power outages and extra food just in case the power does go out for three of four days,” Edmonston said.
Edmonston says even after this winter storm there’s still a chance for another winter storm before the month of February.
