Jones County inmate found dead identified

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department inmate who was found dead in his cell has been identified.
According to JCSD, the inmate was 34-year-old, Andrew Jones.
Jones was found dead at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility Saturday as he was in jail since Dec. 9, 2020, on charges of Burglary - Breaking and Entering and Possession of Beer in a Dry County. He was being held on a $15,000 bond.
Jones’ family was located and notified Saturday evening.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is currently conducting an investigation into Jones’ death.
