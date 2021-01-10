Jones County inmate found dead identified

Jones County inmate found dead identified
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will be conducting an investigation into the inmate’s death. (Source: Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff | January 10, 2021 at 8:16 PM CST - Updated January 10 at 8:16 PM

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department inmate who was found dead in his cell has been identified.

According to JCSD, the inmate was 34-year-old, Andrew Jones.

Jones was found dead at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility Saturday as he was in jail since Dec. 9, 2020, on charges of Burglary - Breaking and Entering and Possession of Beer in a Dry County. He was being held on a $15,000 bond.

Jones’ family was located and notified Saturday evening.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is currently conducting an investigation into Jones’ death.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.