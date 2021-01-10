COVID-19-related deaths hit 500 in Pine Belt

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported more than 2,200 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state.
MSDH reported 2,214 new COVID-19 cases and 22 additional deaths Sunday.
Nine new deaths were reported between Jan. 6-Jan. 9, including one in Covington County, while another 13 deaths were discovered during a review of death certificates between Dec. 23-Jan. 5, including one in Jones County.
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since March to 239,082 and 5,167.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the eight Pine Belt counties, 24,623 COVID-19 cases and 500 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 2,030 cases, 69 deaths
- Forrest: 5,705 cases, 110 deaths
- Jasper: 1,594 cases, 31 deaths
- Jones: 5,900 cases, 102 deaths
- Lamar: 4,585 cases, 612 deaths
- Marion: 1,970 cases, 69 deaths
- Perry: 958 cases, 31 deaths
- Wayne: 1,881 cases, 27 deaths
MSDH also is reporting 182,183 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
In the Pine Belt, tests are available at the following locations:
- SeMRHI – Beaumont Family Health Center in Beaumont
- SeMRHI – Brooklyn Family Health Center in Brooklyn
- Covington County Hospital in Collins
- Pioneer Healthcare, LLC in Collins, Columbia, Hattiesburg and Laurel
- Fast Pace Health Urgent Care in Ellisville, Columbia, Waynesboro and Wiggins
- Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg
- Cough & Fever Clinic (a service of Forrest General and Hattiesburg Clinic) in Hattiesburg
- Gentle Touch Home Care in Hattiesburg
- Maxem Health Urgent Care Hattiesburg
- SeMRHI – Minor Care Clinic in Hattiesburg
- Southeast MS Rural Health Initiative in Hattiesburg
- South Central Emergency Department in Laurel
- East Jones Family Medicine in Laurel
- Family Health Center in Laurel
- SeMRHI – Lumberton Family Health Center in Lumberton
- SeMRHI – New Augusta Family Health Center in New Augusta
- Maxem Health Urgent Care Petal
- SeMRHI – Seminary Family Health Center in Seminary
- Coastal Family Health Center in State Line
- SeMRHI – Sumrall Family Health Center in Sumrall
- Arthur E Wood Medical Clinic in Waynesboro
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
To date, 1,886,536 people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
