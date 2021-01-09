Zoom workshop for high school students interested in cybersecurity coming Jan. 14

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Office of Homeland Security is preparing to host a Zoom workshop for high school students that are interested in a career in cybersecurity.
Miss. Homeland Security is partnering with Cyberstart America to showcase the cybersecurity career field to high school students through different aspects that the career can offer.
Cyberstart America is a free national program for high school students to learn about cybersecurity as a gateway to the industry, improve their digital skills and compete for college scholarships.
The Zoom workshop will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2021, at 3:30 p.m.
The scholarships that will be talked about in the workshop are estimated to be $2 million altogether.
One focus of the workshop is to answer four questions students often ask about cybersecurity:
- What do I need to learn to get a good job in cybersecurity?
- Is there a way to find out if I have the aptitude to do well?
- Are there scholarships available?
- Where should I apply to college if I want to maximize my chances of getting a good job?
Along with answering frequently asked questions about cybersecurity, the workshop will go over the basics of cybersecurity that students can use to make them more noticeable when applying for college applications and job interviews.
Other topics about cybersecurity will be discussed, such as: How students find their passion and learn skills in cybersecurity by playing and solving challenges, what scholarships are available to those pursuing a cybersecurity career and find what colleges will be beneficial in launching students’ careers.
A demonstration of the Cyberstart Game will also take place in the workshop and it will be done by the game’s creator, James Lyne.
To register to be a part of the Zoom workshop, click here.
