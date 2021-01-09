Overnight clouds develop during cold Saturday night

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Overnight look for partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid to upper 20s.
During the day on Sunday expect increasing clouds with highs in the upper 40s.
As we go into Sunday night and into Monday you can look for a chance for a mixture of rain and snow. The path of the storm is still uncertain and our chances of rain could go up so keep posted on future weather updates.
Lows Sunday night will be in the lower to mid-30s and highs on Monday in the lower to mid-40s. The chance for precipitation is around 70 percent.
By Tuesday clearing skies are expected by the afternoon with highs in the lower 50s. Tuesday night look for lows in the upper 20s.
On Wednesday expect highs to be in the upper 50s and lows in the lower to mid-30s.
Sunny skies are expected on Thursday and Friday with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the lower 40s.
On Saturday look for another very strong cold front to move through with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.
