3,203 new COVID-19 cases, 46 deaths reported Saturday

MSDH reported 3,203 COVID-19 cases and 46 additional deaths on Saturday, bringing the state total to 236,868 cases and 5,146 deaths.
Three deaths were reported from the Pine Belt as Forrest County reported two and Jones County reported one. One death was reported from Marion County that took place between the dates of Nov. 29 and Jan. 4.
MSDH delayed Saturday’s COVID-19 update due to extra data checking.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the 8 Pine Belt counties, 24,418 COVID-19 cases and 498 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 2,019 cases, 68 deaths
- Forrest: 5,667 cases, 110 deaths
- Jasper: 1,586 cases, 31 deaths
- Jones: 5,825 cases, 101 deaths
- Lamar: 4,562 cases, 61 deaths
- Marion: 1,948 cases, 69 deaths
- Perry: 947 cases, 31 deaths
- Wayne: 1,864 cases, 27 deaths
MSDH also is reporting over 182,103 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
To date, more than 1.88 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
