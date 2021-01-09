Many Camp Shelby museum exhibits to get makeover in 2021

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - There are some new things happening at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum in 2021.
It’s going to have improved exhibits from World War I, the Korean War, the War in Vietnam and the Global War on Terrorism.
“What we’re trying to do is just upgrade our exhibits, add some (audio/visual) components, maybe some interactive components as well and try to do just a little bit of sprucing up and bring some new information and new technology and things to the public,” said Tommy Lofton, museum director.
Lofton says the museum will also have a brand new website, which he hopes will be up and running sometime in the spring.
As far as activities go, Lofton says the museum is planning on hosting a Memorial Day service that will be both virtual and in-person.
“If folks don’t feel comfortable coming, they can still log online and be a part of our Memorial Day ceremony in May,” Lofton said.
In 2020, the museum hosted a Memorial Day service that was streamed live on Facebook, but, due to the pandemic, only a few people were allowed to attend.
And in November, the museum hopes to host a reunion of World War II soldiers from the 65th Infantry Division, which was activated at Camp Shelby in 1943.
That reunion, originally scheduled for 2020, has been postponed twice because of the pandemic.
“Hopefully by that point, most of (the soldiers and family members) will have had the vaccines and will be more comfortable with traveling, so we’re looking forward to this Veterans Day of 2021, having the 65th Infantry Division here to finally get to have their reunion,” Lofton said.
The 65th Division’s last reunion at Camp Shelby was held in 2015.
