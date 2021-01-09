Male Jones County inmate found dead in cell

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A male Jones County inmate was found dead in his cell by Jones County Sheriff’s Department Corrections Officers Saturday.
According to JCSD, the inmate was found dead around 4:30 p.m. at the Jones County Sheriff’s Department Adult Detention Facility in Ellisville.
The inmate’s name is not being released at this time as the family is being notified.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will be conducting an investigation into the inmate’s death.
More information will be given by MBI and JCSD soon as they are awaiting investigative results.
