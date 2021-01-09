Hub City man wanted for hitting officer with car late Friday night

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg police officer was struck by a car by a man involved in a domestic disturbance late Friday night.
According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore, officers responded to the disturbance in the 700 block of Northhill Drive, just before midnight.
One man involved in the domestic incident was attempting to flee the scene when officers arrived and managed to strike an officer with his vehicle. He then exited his vehicle and fled on foot.
The officer did not have any injuries, and the woman involved in the incident only received minor injuries.
The man has been identified as 26-year-old Robert Ducksworth, of, Hattiesburg.
Ducksworth has an active arrest warrant for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.
If anyone has information on Ducksworth’s whereabouts, contact HPD at 601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.
