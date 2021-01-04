Wayne General Hospital set to open school clinic

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Wayne General Hospital announced the opening of a school clinic for students, faculty and staff of the Wayne County School District.
Located on campus in the former ROTC building, it will offer primary care services to those needing medical attention during regular school hours. The clinic will be staffed by three healthcare workers from Wayne General Hospital.
Jennifer Walley, a family nurse practitioner, said she’s looking forward to getting started.
“I feel very excited about it,” Walley said. “I think that it’s going to be a great opportunity for us to make sure that the kids and the staff have better access to health care. I’m looking forward to being available to the teachers and the students as they need me.”
Dr. Leah Anderson, also with Wayne General Hospital, said it’s an opportunity to help students get the care they may otherwise not be getting.
“Any way that we can make it easier for people to receive health care, especially in a rural community, that’s what we need to do,” Anderson said. “And I think Wayne General Hospital is here to support that, and I’m very excited for us to get started.”
According to the American Public Health Association, students with proper health care have much better grades and attendance records than those who don’t.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.