Warm and humid today, possible severe storms this evening

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning with cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-60s.
We’ll see off and on showers this morning and early afternoon. Severe thunderstorms will move in late this afternoon. Highs soar into the mid-70s this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s this evening. Lows tonight will bottom out in the low 60s.
The timeline for the severe threat is between 4 p.m. and 3 a.m. The main concern is for heavy rain, frequent lightning, wind gusts up to 70 mph, small hail and the potential for a few tornadoes across the area. So far, the data suggest the chance for up to an EF-2 or EF-3 tornado if — and it’s a big if — all of the parameters can line up in the right place at the right time.
Once the storms clear out, we will continue to be breezy on Friday with wind from the west and southwest at 5 to 15 mph. Highs will top out in the mid-60s.
Finally, the cold front arrives on Friday night and that will cool us back for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 50s.
Next week, we will warm back into the upper 60s by midweek with another round of showers and storms possible by Wednesday and Thursday of next week.
