2,756 new COVID-19 cases confirmed, 40 additional deaths reported

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 215,800.
MSDH reported 2,756 COVID-19 cases and 40 additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the state total to 215,811 cases and 4,787 deaths.
Three deaths were reported from the Pine Belt as they all come from the Forrest County area.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the 8 Pine Belt counties, 22,158 COVID-19 cases and 470 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 1,843 cases, 67 deaths
- Forrest: 5,232 cases, 101 deaths
- Jasper: 1,435 cases, 25 deaths
- Jones: 5,236 cases, 97 deaths
- Lamar: 4,106 cases, 60 deaths
- Marion: 1,757 cases, 63 deaths
- Perry: 878 cases, 30 deaths
- Wayne: 1,671 cases, 27 deaths
MSDH also is reporting over 167,263 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
To date, more than 1.73 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
