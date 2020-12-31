Mississippi State wins Armed Forces Bowl, fight breaks out

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Mississippi State beat No. 22 Tulsa 28-26 in the Armed Forces Bowl, which was played in a steady rain in Fort Worth, Texas.
Jo’quavious Marks and Will Rogers scored rushing touchdowns. Rogers threw one touchdown pass and Emmanuel Forbes scored on a 90-yard interception return for Mississippi State. The win marks only the fourth victory for the Bulldogs this season.
Deneric Prince and Corey Taylor II had rushing touchdowns, Zach Smith threw a touchdown pass to Keylon Stokes and Zack Long kicked two field goals for Tulsa.
However, the most memorable bowl moment likely came after the game, when a brawl broke out between the Bulldogs and the Golden Hurricane football squads.
Both teams have taken heat for the incident. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, it was unclear how the fight started, but teams were “jawing at one another during warmups before the game’s 11 a.m. kickoff.”
The Star-Telegram went on to report that “Tulsa safety TieNeal Martin and Mississippi State receiver Malik Heath were in the middle of the most egregious parts of the melee, which included several players attacking other players who were on the ground.”
Heath, a junior, played high school football at Callaway.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.