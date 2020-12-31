Mississippi reports record number of COVID patients in ICU, on ventilators

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In typical 2020 fashion, Mississippi is ending the year on several sour notes on the COVID-19 front.
According to a tweet from Dr. Thomas Dobbs, Mississippi reported the highest number of COVID patients in the ICU, the highest number of COVID patients on ventilators, and the highest number of ICU patients on record on December 30.
As of December 30, the State Health Officer reported 346 COVID patients in the ICU, including five children, and 219 COVID patients on ventilators.
Meanwhile, 842 patients were in ICU beds at state hospitals, Dobbs’ figures show.
The news comes on New Year’s Eve, and as many people plan to celebrate the occasion with family and friends.
Dobbs is urging people to avoid those gatherings and stay safe.
Said Dobbs, “We all know what to do.”
