Hattiesburg set to hold virtual New Year’s Eve celebration

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - At the end of 2019, about 8,000 people gathered in downtown Hattiesburg to watch the historic Hub City sign drop and ring in 2020.
This year, the city will host the celebration virtually, streaming it online at hburgnye.com, on Facebook, and on YouTube.
Mayor Toby Barker said the city agreed to cancel the in-person event and have a virtual celebration because of the rising COVID-19 case numbers.
“It’s not really safe to get together with 8,000 of your closest friends right now,” Barker said. “As we saw numbers mounting in early December, we knew we were likely not going to be able to have the traditional event.”
Barker added that hospitalizations and new infections reached an all-time high in Hattiesburg with back-to-back days of over 200 new cases.
On Dec. 30, city employees worked to drop the 400-pound Hub City sign downtown for the recorded New Year’s Eve event.
On New Year’s Eve, residents can tune in at about 11:45 p.m. to see the end of year virtual celebration.
“People can watch the year in review video, they can see the toast the speech and watch the sign drop at midnight right here in our own downtown,” Barker said.
