George County alumnus Ty Fryfogle named AP All-America
Ty Fryfogle goes up for a catch against Gulfport as a member of George County. (Source: WLOX)
By Michael Dugan | December 28, 2020 at 10:47 PM CST - Updated December 31 at 4:24 PM

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - George County High School alumnus Ty Fryfogle had a magical senior football season for the University of Indiana and earlier this week, he was recognized for it.

Fryfogle, the Big Ten Conference “Receiver of the Year,”was named third team All-America by the Associated Press. He’s the first wide receiver from Indiana to be named All-America since 2007.

Fryfogle made Big Ten history this year as he became the first receiver in the conference to post consecutive 200-yard receiving games.

