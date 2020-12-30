Tips for healthy New Year’s resolutions

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The new year is just a couple of days away, and getting healthy is at the top of many people’s resolution list.
Here in Hattiesburg, a new business is opening that might be able to help. Southern Fitt owner Chayvontae Chapman is excited to offer meal prep and a vegan deli to Hattiesburg.
Chapman graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi with a degree in kinesiology, the study of the body and movement.
“It’s only 20% in the gym and it’s 80% nutrition and one of my main focuses — I hate diets — so here I try to take your lifestyle and make it heathy,” Chapman said. “I don’t want you to cut out anything you love. I just want us to do it in a more healthier way.”
Dr. Grettel Rodriguez at the Hattiesburg Weight Management Clinic shared similar advice, saying that starting to eat better is a process, and if you want to cut down on unhealthy items, you should do it slowly.
“What you could do is start dropping 50% of it,” Rodriguez said. “Like if you know you drink four cans, you set up yourself to start drinking two. And stimulus control is a very important part of this. For example, you don’t buy the four because when you see it there in the refrigerator, you’re probably going to go for it. So you buy two.”
Rodriguez added that weight loss can be a good goal, but you should research what is realistic and healthy for your body and set achievable goals.
“Think about improvement and not really perfection, because none of us are,” Rodriguez said. “So even if you can do a better version of yourself, your body will react to that and have good results.”
Rodriguez said you should give your body time to adjust to changes such as weight loss.
“The recommendation is between 2 pounds to 8 pounds per month,” Rodriguez said. “You have to understand that there’s chemically, proteins, hormones, and other things inside your body that needs to react with you to make this change sustainable.”
Rodriguez advises people to cook a colorful plate and don’t completely cut out any major food group.
“People think that the lowest the carb, the better, and that’s not necessarily [true] for all body types or all patients because we have to consider your underlying medical conditions,” Rodriguez said.
She said getting natural sugars from fruit is good in the morning when you can use the energy all day, and the same goes for carbs.
Rodriguez offered tips for what carbs are best.
“You need to have that source of energy,” Rodriguez said. “Mostly, you want complex carbs from vegetables, grains, fruits, all of that is part of a balanced diet. People might not understand that vegetables and the good stuff is carbs as well.”
Her biggest tip is to listen to your body.
“Never go hungry,” Rodriguez said. “You have to listen to your body. You never let your body get that hungry because you won’t think about your options, you’re not going to think about your options, you’re just going to go for the first thing available.”
Chapman said the goal at Southern Fitt is to find personalized healthy meal plans.
“Because I have clients tell me all the time when I do their meal plans, ‘Look! I’m tired of eating salads, give me something else that I can eat.’ And that’s what inspired my menu,” Chapman said. “I was like, ‘OK, we’re going to find some healthy food you like and still taste good.’”
If you are interested in getting specific advice for your body and health, Rodriguez suggests contacting your physician or a nutritionist for help.
