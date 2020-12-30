Ole Miss professor pushes back against White in defamation suit

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A defamation suit has been filed against State Auditor Shad White in a case involving a University of Mississippi professor.
On Wednesday, the Mississippi Center for Justice announced that it had filed the suit in Hinds County Circuit Court on behalf of Ole Miss professor James Thomas.
The complaint raises a claim of defamation relating to White’s claims that Thomas had violated the state’s no-strike law.
According to the Center for Justice, the suit is seeking a declaratory judgment that Thomas did not violate the law.
For his part, White dismisses the suit, saying it “is not worth the paper it’s written on.”
The suit comes weeks after White ordered Thomas to pay nearly $2,000 for a work stoppage earlier this year.
Thomas had participated in a strike on September 8 and 9, as part of a national “Scholar Strike” movement.
White said strikes were illegal in Mississippi and that Thomas should have been fired.
The auditor demanded that Thomas repay the state for the money he made during those two days, as well as the costs for the auditor’s office to investigate the matter.
The suit alleges that White falsely accused Thomas of violating state law prohibiting certain public employee strikes and called on his termination as a result of it.
The center for Justice also claims White made these false statements in a letter to the chancellor of the university, to Thomas, in at least one press release and in “a number of interviews and other public statements.”
The suit claims that White made his first false statement about Thomas to the university chancellor in September.
The auditor argued that Thomas violated Mississippi Code Section 37-9-75 when he joined in the strike to protest racism and injustice in the country.
White urged the university should seek to terminate his position.
“Despite quoting several portions of that law, the auditor studiously avoided quoting the key provision defining an illegal ‘strike’ as one taken ‘for the purpose of inducing, influencing or coercing a change in the conditions, compensation, rights, privileges or obligations of public employment,’” the complaint states.
Thomas was not protesting those matters, but rather racial injustice as part of a nationwide movement, documents state. “His actions ... did not violate the law.”
As for claims that Thomas owes the state payment for not working during the strike, court records indicate the professor “prepared the weekly lesson materials in advance and responded to emails from students the prior weekend and on the Labor Day holiday September 7.”
He also informed students that he would be participating in the strike those days.
“Although he had initially indicated on social media that he would engage in a ‘work stoppage’ those two days, he ended up finishing work during those two days on a scholarly manuscript.
“In all, Dr. Thomas earned his salary that week as he does every week.”
Thomas is not seeking financial restitution.
“If Mr. White is found to be liable for this false statement, the jury can decide whether he personally should pay any money,” the complaint states. “If the jury says he should pay one dollar, that is fine.”
A copy of the lawsuit is shown below.
