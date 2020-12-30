3,023 new COVID-19 cases confirmed, 29 additional deaths reported

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 213,000.
MSDH reported 3,023 COVID-19 cases and 29 additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 213,055 cases and 4,747 deaths.
Three deaths were reported from the Pine Belt as each Forrest, Jones and Marion counties reported one each.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the 8 Pine Belt counties, 21,854 COVID-19 cases and 467 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 1,823 cases, 67 deaths
- Forrest: 5,174 cases, 98 deaths
- Jasper: 1,405 cases, 25 deaths
- Jones: 5,163 cases, 97 deaths
- Lamar: 4,037 cases, 60 deaths
- Marion: 1,735 cases, 63 deaths
- Perry: 865 cases, 30 deaths
- Wayne: 1,652 cases, 27 deaths
MSDH also is reporting over 167,263 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
To date, more than 1.73 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.