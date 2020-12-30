A look back on some of biggest 2020 political stories in Pine Belt

PINE BELT (WDAM) - It’s no secret that 2020 will go down in history as a rollercoaster of a year.
The global coronavirus pandemic shifted how we operate in all aspects of life, including politics. It was a year of political unrest across the United States.
The year started with an impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate and ended with an incumbent president not being re-elected for the first time in over 25 years.
In the midst of it all, the pandemic changed the way many voters cast their ballots, with many places seeing an uptick in absentee voting.
“This year, the last five days have been insane,” Forrest County Circuit Clerk Gwen Wilks said of in-person absentee voting ahead of the general election. “We’ve had a line from Monday at 8′oclock up until right now.”
Despite coronavirus cases skyrocketing in the Magnolia State, Mississippians turned out in record numbers to vote.
According to the Secretary of State’s office, 1,313,894 votes were cast for the office of the president in Mississippi in 2020. That’s an increase from 1,209,357 votes in 2016.
The results showed overwhelming support for President Donald Trump, who won the state by 217,281 votes. But, one county in the Pine Belt went blue by a mere 39 votes.
Jasper County tallied 4,341 votes for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, narrowly defeating Trump and Vice President Mike Pence’s 4,302.
As racial injustice rallies erupted across the country, the fight for racial justice in the Pine Belt made it on two ballots.
Forrest County residents had the opportunity to vote to remove a Confederate monument in front of the Forrest County Circuit Courthouse.
Many residents voiced their concerns on the issue before the Forrest County Board of Supervisors, which led to its placement on the ballot.
But that vote failed.
Some county leaders expressed their discontent with the result of the vote.
“We had so many passionate people who were in the board meeting that spoke about the removal of the statue,” said District 2 Supervisor Sharon Thompson. “They felt the same way that I felt, that it does not represent who we are today.”
That trend continued in Jones County where some community members hoped to show unity by removing the once segregated water fountains outside the Ellisville courthouse. The nonfunctional water fountains have the word “colored” engraved on one and “white” engraved on the other, though the words have been covered by plaques for decades.
“There is nothing to be done except remove these fountains,” said Cinnamon Orman, a former school teacher and Jones County resident. “These fountains were used to separate, intimidate, and what I have been told by local residents that are older, that they were used to keep people in their place. And right now, I would like to be an ally to the black community and say you know what I am speaking.”
That vote also failed on the November ballot, and the water fountains remain outside of the courthouse.
Overall, 2020 was full of unprecedented circumstances — both in day-to-day life and in the voting booth.
