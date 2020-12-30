Laurel police identify suspects in Christmas Eve drive-by shooting

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel police are looking for two men believed to be suspects in a drive-by shooting that happened on Christmas Eve.
Police Chief Tommy Cox said warrants have been issued for Fernando Thigpen, 29, and Keshaun Arrington, 23.
According to Cox, the shooting happened on North 13th Avenue on Dec. 24. He said one victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Both suspects have been entered into National Crime Information Center database as wanted.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Laurel Police Department at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.
