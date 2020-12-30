Laurel animal shelter struggling as pandemic slows donations

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - One animal shelter in the Pine Belt is struggling to keep its doors open due to the coronavirus pandemic and needs help from the public.
Folks at the Laurel Jones County Animal Rescue League typically have their arms wide open to help animals in need. But, the pandemic has proved to be a major challenge for the shelter.
“It takes anywhere from 7-8 thousand dollars a month to keep the doors open, and right now, the pandemic has just kind of slowed down our donations,” said Elisha Dykers, director of the animal shelter.
The shelter is currently at a no-intake status, meaning it can’t accept any new animals. Saying no to an animal in need proves to be extremely upsetting for shelter officials.
“It’s heartbreaking,” Dykes said. “We want to help, but we know at the same time there comes a time when you have to say no. You have to focus on what you already have here. We know that the donations are not coming in. It’s just going to put more of a strain on what you have going on here at the time.”
Right now, officials say there is one need that is the greatest.
“Our biggest need right now is donations,” Dykes said. “We have our PayPal set up through our Facebook page, just anything helps. Whether it be a five-dollar, ten-dollar, whatever you feel the need. Anything helps right now.”
You can give to the shelter by dropping off donations at 2511 Moose Drive, calling them at 601-649-0821 or by visiting their Facebook page to find a link to their Amazon wish list.
The Laurel Jones County Animal Rescue League is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with extended hours on Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
