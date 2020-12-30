Drive-thru vaccination sites for Miss. health care workers to open next week

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Beginning Monday, the Mississippi State Department of Health will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations to health care workers at 18 drive-thru sites across the state.
The sites will be in operating in Forrest County on Tuesday and Friday and Jones County on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The vaccines are free, but appointments are required and can be scheduled online through the University of Mississippi Medical Center at covidvaccine.umc.edu.
The vaccines are available to any health care worker who may be exposed directly or indirectly to COVID-19 and COVID-19 infectious materials. Those eligible include nurses, physicians, emergency medical services, technicians, pharmacists, dietary and food staff, environmental services staff and others.
Health care settings eligible include acute care facilities, long-term acute care facilities, inpatient rehabilitation facilities, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, home health care, mobile clinics, outpatient facilities such as physicians’ offices and others.
The Forrest County vaccination site will be located at the Lake Terrace Convention Center, and the Jones County site will be at the Jones County Health Department.
Once at the vaccination site, paperwork can take around 10 minutes.
Two doses of the vaccine are necessary to fully protect against the coronavirus.
Those who receive the Pfizer vaccine should return in 21 days for a second dose. Moderna vaccine recipients should return in 28 days for a second dose.
A reminder card will be provided, as well as a text message reminding of the date and time.
A full list of the drive-thru vaccination sites is available at the department of health’s website.
Those with questions or concerns about the vaccine can call 877-978-6453.
